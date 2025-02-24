GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fiorentina star Moise Kean discharged from hospital after head injury scare

Published on: 24 February 2025
Italian striker Moise Kean has been discharged from the hospital after tests for his head injury returned negative, according to Sky Italia.

The Fiorentina forward was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the pitch following an earlier blow to the head during his side’s defeat to Hellas Verona.

Fiorentina later confirmed that Kean suffered head trauma and underwent medical tests.

The 24-year-old had been involved in an accidental collision with Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola midway through the second half, taking a knee to the face that left him with a cut above his eye.

Despite returning to play with a bandaged head, Kean later fell to the ground, appearing unresponsive, and was stretchered off in the 67th minute.

