Kevin-Prince Boateng is expected to feature for Fiorentina ahead of their Serie A clash at Verona on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has struggled for game time since joining from Sassuolo.

However, the former Ghana international is expected to play a part in the side's trip to Bentegodi.

He is expected to replace Franck Ribery, who is suspended for the match, La Nazione has reported.

Its present a perfect opportunity for the forward to stake claim in the team after his recent struggles.