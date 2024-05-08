Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan helps secure UEFA Europa Conference League final berth

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan and his club Fiorentina have made history by reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League final for the second consecutive season.

After winning the first leg 3-2, Fiorentina held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, securing a 4-3 aggregate victory and a spot in the final in Athens later this month.

Duncan came on as a substitute in the 70th minute, replacing Arthur Melo, after sitting out the first leg.

Brugge's captain, Hans Vanaken, scored in the 20th minute, but Fiorentina equalized through a penalty kick by Lucas Beltran in the 85th minute.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ghana international defender Denis Odoi, who played for Brugge, was sent off with a second yellow card in additional time.

Fiorentina's achievement is impressive, considering they reached the final last season, ultimately losing to West Ham United.

Duncan and his teammates will be determined to go one step further this time and lift the trophy.

The final in Athens promises to be an exciting encounter, and Ghanaian football fans will be eagerly cheering on Duncan and Fiorentina.