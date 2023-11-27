Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan highlights racism among players on the pitch

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan has shed light on the pervasive issue of racism in football, emphasizing that it extends beyond the stands to interactions between players on the pitch.

In an interview with the official Fiorentina channel, the former Ghana international revealed the unsettling reality of racist incidents occurring between players during matches.

Duncan expressed that the lack of microphones on players prevents the public from hearing instances of racism, stating, "There has always been racism between players on the pitch, but you don’t hear it because unfortunately we don’t wear microphones." He went on to share his perspective on identifying genuine racism, noting that it's not just the use of insulting words but also the manner and timing of their delivery.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Duncan acknowledged that incidents between players can be frustrating, but he has learned not to react over the years. The midfielder emphasized the importance of not engaging with offensive behavior, whether from opponents or spectators, stating, "The less we talk about them, the better."

Having spent his entire career in Italy with clubs like Inter, Livorno, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Cagliari, and Fiorentina, Duncan highlighted the ongoing challenges, particularly during away games. He described scenes where opposition supporters, including parents with children, make offensive gestures upon the team's arrival at the stadium. Duncan stressed the need for more education on these matters to bring about meaningful change.

The midfielder concluded, "Until there is more education around these matters, it will continue like this," underlining the urgency of addressing racism comprehensively within the football community.