"First of many"- Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah shares delight after debut league goal for Genk

Ghanaian winger, Christopher Bonsu Baah has expressed excitement after scoring his first league goal for KRC Genk in the Belgium Pro League.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring as Genk thrashed KV Mechelen 4-0 at the Cegeka Arena.

"First of many. We go again on Thursday," wrote an excited Bonsu Baah on social media while looking forward to the game against Ferencvarosi in the Europa Conference League.

Genk were up and running in the 16th minute of the match when Bonsu Baah put them ahead.

Former Belgium youth star Bryan Heynen doubled the lead for Genk in the 41st minute after connecting a pass from USA defender Mark McKenzie.

Morocco youngster Bilal El Khannouss scored to increase the advantage for Genk in the 76th minute before Anouar Ait El Hadj wrapped up the victory with a stoppage-time goal.

Bonsu Baah joined the Belgium giants in the summer transfer window from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg and has since been an integral part of the team.