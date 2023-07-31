First Super Clash of 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season set for December

Football fans in Ghana have a reason to get excited as the Ghana Football Association released the fixtures for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, revealing the dates for the much-anticipated Super Clash matches.

The first Super Clash between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for matchday 14. Football enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the weekend of December 8-11, when these two football powerhouses will clash at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

The return leg is set to take place on matchday 31 during the midweek of May 24-27, but the exact dates will be confirmed later, considering television broadcast schedules.

The Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is always a fierce rivalry that captivates fans nationwide. Both teams will be eager to secure the crucial points and claim ultimate bragging rights in this enthralling encounter.

Last season, Kotoko experienced mixed results in their Super Clash meetings with Hearts of Oak, suffering a defeat and managing a draw. This season, the Kotoko squad is determined to regain their dominance and is gearing up to overcome the Phobians in the upcoming clashes.