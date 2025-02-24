GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fit-again Alexander Djiku returns to action for Fenerbahce in stalemate against Galatasaray

Published on: 24 February 2025
Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has made a return to action for Fenerbahce after recovering from his muscle injury.

The centre-back has been out of action for his team since February 5, when he picked up a muscle injury during the Turkish Cup clash against Erzurumspor.

Since that setback, Alexander Djiku has missed four games for Fenerbahce in all competitions.

On Monday evening, the Black Stars defender returned to action when Fenerbahce played against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

The fit-again defender replaced Caglar Soyuncu in the second half and helped Fenerbahce to draw goalless with Galatasaray at the end of the Round 25 showdown.

Djiku’s return from injury comes as good news for Ghana with the Black Stars set to return to action in March.

Djiku will be important for the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup qualification matches against Chad and Madagascar.

