Fit-again Anthony Annan cameos for HJK Helsinki in win over RoPS

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan returned from a short injury layoff to help HJK Helsinki defeat Rovaniemi in the Finnish top flight league on Friday.

The 32-year-old suffered an injury last week in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn where he was replaced with just four minutes on the clock.

The injury forced the former Hearts of Oak ace to miss their 2-0 win over Lahti on Monday but returned on Friday to help the side clinch maximum points against RoPS at the Telia 5G-Areena.

He replaced Spanish midfielder Jordan Dominguez Rajo in the 75th minute.

Goals from Joao Klauss and Eetu Vertainen were enough for the Blue and White lads to run away with a 2-0 victory.