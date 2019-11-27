Fit-again Caleb Ekuban pushing to make Trabzonspor squad for Getafe Europa League clash

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is working his socks off in training as he eyes a spot in Trabzonspor UEFA Europa League match-day squad against Getafe on Thursday.

The 25-year old has been out with an injury since September after colliding with teammate Ivanildo Fernandes in training.

Ekuban traveled to Italy for medication before returning to Turkey after the international break, where he has been declared fit for the upcoming games.

He took part in the team's training on Tuesday as they gear up for Thursday Europa League clash against Spanish outfit Getafe.

The former Leeds United attacker has been in top form for the Black Sea Storms this season, after netting five goals in his first seven games of the season.