Fit-again Callum Hudson-Odoi makes miraculous return to Chelsea training

Ghanaian kid Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to full scale training with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has made a miraculous return to training on Tuesday after recovering from an ankle injury.

The winger, who has been ruled out of action since April, was expected to sit on the sidelines for minimum six month.

But the Ghana-born England youth star has made a quicker-than-expected return to the pitch.

And Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed the Bayern Munich target's return to first team training.

"He's getting closer," Lampard said. "He's trained the last week or two with the Under-23s and is looking good. There is going to be a period of conditioning work for him. The injury looks good, which is the great news.'

Odoi could be available for selection as Chelsea struggle in the opening stages of the Premier League.