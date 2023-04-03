Fit-again Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu shares excitement after victory over Ajaccio

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has finally returned to action for Clermont Foot after recovering from injury.

The 22-year-old has been out for a month with a knee problem which ruled him out of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

However, Seidu started on Sunday for Clermont Foot as they staged a comeback win against Ajaccio in Ligue.

"Glad to find the field. +3 congratulations to the whole team," wrote the defender on social media.

The versatile defender was replaced by Florent Ogier after 80 minutes at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

The visitors took the lead after 25 minutes through Mounaim El Idrissy before French-born Ghanaian Greyjohn Kyei levelled after the hour mark.

Kyei scored the winner late in injury time from the penalty spot.

Seidu will be hoping to finish the campaign strongly with Clermont Foot sitting 12th on the table with nine games remaining to end the season.