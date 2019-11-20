Fit-again Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso starts training

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has started training after recovering from an injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 29-year-old completed the entire session at the José Luis Compañón Sports City with a protective cover.

Wakaso missed Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe due to the setback.

He suffered a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand, which saw him miss Alaves 4-2 defeat to Osasuna in the La Liga two weeks ago.

The Ghana international underwent a successful surgery to correct the defect.

He has now returned to full scale training after recovering fully from the injury.

The swashbuckling midfielder has been a mainstay in manager Asier Geratino's side this season, missing just a single game through suspension.

He could now be available for selection against Eibar on Sunday.