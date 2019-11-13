Fit-again Edmund Addo sparkling and recapturing his verve at Slovakian side FK Senica

Ghanaian teenager Edmund Addo continued to sparkle for Slovakian top-flight side FK Senica on his return to the first team.

At the weekend he was at his best by providing an assist in the club's 4-0 win over Michalovce.

Addo was involved in the breakthrough goal after cutting the defence down the right channel to serve the ball for teammate Tenton Yenn to get the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute.

A month ago, he was playing with the second team after returning from injury.

The 19-year-old has now become a firm staple in coach Michal Scasny set up and has started the last three games.

'I'm extremely glad to be back playing with the first team again, that was my main objective after returning from Injury. So I took my training with the youth side very seriously to regain my fitness and get my mojo back," Addo said.

He has played six games in all competitions with two assists so far this season.

By Richard Gyasi