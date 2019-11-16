Fit-again Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah features for RSC Anderlecht in friendly game

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah was in action for Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in a friendly encounter against Ostende on Friday.

With the Belgian Jupilar League on hold due to the international break, the Purple and White lads took the opportunity to engage in a friendly game against Ostende.

Coach Franky Vercauteren handed opportunities to some fringe players as well as players who are making a return from injury such as Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah.

The record-time Belgian champions however lost the game 3-1. Alexandru Chipciu scored an own goal before Vargas, a former RSCA player, made 2-0. Isaac Thelin narrowed the gap but Guri gave Ostend two goals ahead. At the end of the match, Roef stopped a penalty.

Adjei-Sowah was given a game time after replacing Chipciu with thirty (30) minutes left on the clock.

The 21-year-old gave a good account of himself with splendid performance.

Sowah has suffered plethora of injuries since joining from Dreams FC in 2016 but he has not given up on becoming a success at the club.