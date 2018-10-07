Fit-again Emmanuel Oti included in Esbjerg squad for AC Horsens clash

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Oti Essigba has been added to Esbjerg matchday squad for Sunday's clash against AC Horsens in the Danish SuperLig.

The enterprising wideman has been on the treatment table since playing a cameo role in the side's 2-0 win over OB Odense mid-last month due to hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old returned to training with John Lammers's side earlier this week after recovering from the set-back and has been included in the squad that has travelled to the CASA Arena Horsens to engage AC Horsen in week 12 of the season.

Oti has made seven appearance for the Blue Water Arena outfits in the ongoing campaign.