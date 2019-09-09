Fit-again Fortuna Düsseldorf Nana Ampomah ready for Bundesliga bow against Wolfsburg on Friday

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Nana Ampomah is ready for his first appearance in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg on Friday.

The 23-year-old has recovered from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since the start of the Bundesliga.

The Ghana international had impressed in pre-season scoring four goals in the process.

And the midfielder says he is fit to get his career at the club back on track after playing in a test match over the weekend.

" It was very important for me to play 90 minutes again - and I was still successful. That makes me happy," he said

"I'm ready for the Bundesliga!"

"I'm 100 percent, I feel fine - even though I still have to work on my condition. I'm ready to play Friday against Wolfsburg. But the coach is the boss. He decides!"

Ampomah got injured during the the side's 3-1 win over Villingen in a Cup match and has subsequently missed the opening three matches of the Bundesliga.