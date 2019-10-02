Fit-again Fortuna Düsseldorf start Nana Ampomah yearns to make first Bundesliga start

Fortuna Düsseldorf winger Nana Ampomah says he is top shape to make his full German Bundesliga if selected to face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

The Ghana winger tasted his firs league match on Sunday in the 2-1 defeat to Freiburg as a 76th minute substitute for Dawid Konwacki who is injured.

That situation could hand Ampomah a starting role when they visit Hertha Berlin.

"I am in perfect shape," says Ampomah. "I feel ready. If the coach needs me, I want to help.

"The coach is the boss. He decides. Of course you always want to be in the starting eleven as a player. If it is not so, you have to stay positive and be ready when you come in."

Ampomah was in the starting XI before the start of the league but a torn muscle injury in the DFB Cup against Villingen cost him.