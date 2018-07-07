Fit-again Ghanaian striker Asumah Abubakar scores hat-trick for Willem II in pre-season training game

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar grabbed a hat-trick for Willem II as they massacred RKDSV Diessen 10-0 in a pre-season training match at Sportpark De Alsie on Saturday.

Willem II commenced their pre-season training games with a big win against the Dutch lower-tier.

Abubakar, who spent large part of last season on the treatment table, scored a hat-trick to add to goals from Fran Sol's hat-trick and two goals apiece from Dan Crowley and Kristofer Kristinsson Ingi handed the Eredivisie outfit a 10-0 win.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian marksman joined Willem II from Kumasi-based side Corners Babies during the 2016/16 season, and went ahead to make 16 appearances in his second season with the side.