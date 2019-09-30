GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fit-again Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey plays first match for Vålerenga in three months

Published on: 30 September 2019
Goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey returned to action for Norwegian side Vålerenga for the first time in three months.

The retired Ghana international has recovered from a back injury he sustained in July.

The Vålerenga captain was five minutes away from recording a clean sheet until Vegard Erlien snatched the equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Ranheim.

''It was nice to wear the jersey again, but it was a disappointing result. I think we were clearly the better side during the whole game and had plenty of chances to score the second, the third and fourth goals, " Kwarasey told Nettavisen.

Vålerenga have won in eight matches and Kwarasey revealed it was frustrating watching the team struggle on the sidelines.

''It's been terrible. I want to be out there and contribute. It's tough to watch guys go from game to game without a win.

''I just wanted to get well and play, but Kristoffer (Klaesson ed.) Has played really well. He has shown that we have a very good young boy in the ranks here.''

