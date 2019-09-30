Fit-again Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey plays first match for Vålerenga in three months

Goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey returned to action for Norwegian side Vålerenga for the first time in three months.

The retired Ghana international has recovered from a back injury he sustained in July.

The Vålerenga captain was five minutes away from recording a clean sheet until Vegard Erlien snatched the equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Ranheim.

''It was nice to wear the jersey again, but it was a disappointing result. I think we were clearly the better side during the whole game and had plenty of chances to score the second, the third and fourth goals, " Kwarasey told Nettavisen.

Vålerenga have won in eight matches and Kwarasey revealed it was frustrating watching the team struggle on the sidelines.

''It's been terrible. I want to be out there and contribute. It's tough to watch guys go from game to game without a win.

''I just wanted to get well and play, but Kristoffer (Klaesson ed.) Has played really well. He has shown that we have a very good young boy in the ranks here.''