Fit-again Hapoel Tel Aviv star Emmanuel Boateng to feature against Bietar Jerusalem

Hapoel Tel Aviv midfielder Emmanuel Boateng is available for selection for their Sunday's clash against Bietar Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League.

The diminutive midfielder returned to Hapoel training last week after recovering from a month injury.

Boateng suffered a knee injury in his sides clash against Kfar Saba in the Israeli top flight league in October.

He featured in the side's friendlies against Maccabi Petah and Ramat Hasharaon on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Coach Vladimir Ivic is reported to have been delighted with the Ghanaian output in the two games hence will name him in his squad for Sunday's crunchy encounter against Bietar Jerusalem.

He joined Israeli giants from Aduana Stars in 2018.