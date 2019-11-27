GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Fit-again Hapoel Tel Aviv star Emmanuel Boateng to feature against Bietar Jerusalem

Published on: 27 November 2019
Fit-again Hapoel Tel Aviv star Emmanuel Boateng to feature against Bietar Jerusalem
Emmanuel Boateng

Hapoel Tel Aviv midfielder Emmanuel Boateng is available for selection for their Sunday's clash against Bietar Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League.

The diminutive midfielder returned to Hapoel training last week after recovering from a month injury.

Boateng suffered a knee injury in his sides clash against Kfar Saba in the Israeli top flight league in October.

He featured in the side's friendlies against Maccabi Petah and Ramat Hasharaon on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Coach Vladimir Ivic is reported to have been delighted with the Ghanaian output in the two games hence will name him in his squad for Sunday's crunchy encounter against Bietar Jerusalem.

He joined Israeli giants from Aduana Stars in 2018.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments