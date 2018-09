Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Evans Gbeti will re-join first team training on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 after a long layoff.

Gbeti is said to have completed his rehab and will start training when the senior side return after a one-day rest.

A statement on the club's Twitter handle: ''Goalkeeper, Evans Gbeti has completed his rehabilitation program and is expected to join the squad at training tomorrow, Tuesday 25th September 2018.#AHOSC.''