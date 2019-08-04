Fit-again Mohammed Kudus scores in his first league match of the season for Nordsjaelland

Ghana youth star Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score the consolation for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 defeat at Randers on Sunday in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old replaced Mikkel Rygaard Jensen before the start of the second half and found the back of the net after 82 minutes.

Kudus was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury which sidelined him for the first three matches.

He showed a lot of promise last season after scoring three goals in 23 appearances for Nordsjaelland in the league.