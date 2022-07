Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh has begun full scale training at Turkish side Adanaspor for the upcoming season.

His 2021/22 season came to an early end when he suffered a serious injury against Sumspor in Turkish 1.Lig match in April.

He was withdrawn from the game after only eight minutes.

But the 25-year-old has rejoined his teammates and roaring for the 2022/23 season.

He managed to score five league goals in 29 appearances in his first season with the second-tier side.