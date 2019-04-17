Fit-again Venezia FC midfielder Emmanuel Besea happy to be in best condition as relegation heats up

Venezia FC midfielder Emmanuel Besea says he's in the best condition after returning to the pitch after a two-month absence.

The returned from injury to play a key role in their 1-0 win over Foggia last Saturday.

And the Ghanaian, who is urging his teammates to step up as relegation hottens up, says he is good condition to have bite of the cherry.

"I had good feelings - explains Besea - after many weeks in which I could not train with the group. We started this final rush with an important game success, now we must continue like this," he said

"I feel very good, I have found the best condition and I am training at my best. I'm happy to be back on the pitch, especially in a match with such a high value. I knew I had to give tranquility to my companions because it was a difficult phase of the race in which Foggia was attacking us from all sides, so my task was to interrupt their offensive plots.

"It was a long time since we celebrated the three points, so this success is worth double. Now we must not stop and aim for salvation.