Fit-again Venezia midfielder Emmanuel Besea delighted with current condition

Fit-again Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Besea says he in fantastic condition after playing a starring role in Venezia win over Foggia.

Few weeks ago, Besea was on the treatment table but recovered to play a vital role in their 1-0 win over Foggia last week.

The 22-year-old claims he is in best condition after playing the final 14 minutes in the victory over Foggia

“I had good feelings - explains Besea - after many weeks in which I could not train with the group. We started this final rush with an important game success, now we must continue like this.”

“I feel very good, I have found the best condition and I am training at my best. I'm happy to be back on the pitch, especially in a match with such a high value. I knew I had to give tranquility to my companions because it was a difficult phase of the race in which Foggia was attacking us from all sides, so my task was to interrupt their offensive plots.”

“It was a long time since we celebrated the three points, so this success is worth double. Now we must not stop and aim for salvation.”

He joined the side on loan from Serie A side Frosinone Calcio.