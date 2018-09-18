Five die in stadium stampede in Angola

Two children and three adults were killed in a stampede after an African Champions League game in Angola on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Estadio 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda as Primeiro de Agosto drew 0-0 with DR Congo's TP Mazembe in the first leg of their quarter-final.

The stampede happened after fans found the gates to the stadium shut after the match. When police opened the gates, fans rushed out and some were trampled under police horses, according to witnesses.

Angola's sports ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that it regretted the deaths and that the seven injured people had already been discharged from hospital.

The sports ministry blamed the casualties partly on the fact that the start of the game had been delayed. They added that an enquiry commission would be set up to investigate the incident.

Last year, at least 17 people died and dozens were injured in another stampede at a stadium in Uige, a city in northern Angola.