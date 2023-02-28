Five Ghanaian women’s football coaches arrive in Holland for attachment

Five women's coaches in Ghana have arrived in the Netherlands for an attachment.

The Ghana FA technical directorate secured attachment courses the coaches as part of its capacity building program.

The capacity building program is part of efforts by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association to improve the technical capacity of national team Coaches with the modern trends in football.

Five women’s football coaches arrive in Olympic Training Centre, Eindhoven as they begin their Coach Education program in Netherlands#BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/JOPGshGLvr — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 28, 2023

The coaches, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Charles Anokye Frimpong, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Anita Wiredu and Edna Quagraine have arrived in the Netherlands to to begin the course.

The quintet have been receiving training via online platforms since Monday, January 2, 2023 as the first step to acquire knowledge and experience at different levels of Women’s football and the entire football eco-system.

The five Coaches will be attached with Clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle.

Whiles in the Netherland, they will be taken through topics such as Match analysis, Physical Development of players, Scouting, Tactical training, Team preparation and training, Training of Amateur players, Developing playing style among others.

The Ghana Football Association is fully funding this attachment opportunity for the five coaches.

This training is spearheaded by UEFA Coaching instructor Hesterine de Reus and experts from some top football clubs in the Netherlands.