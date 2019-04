Five players axed from Black Queens provisional squad for WAFU Cup of Nations

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has trimmed his provisional WAFU Cup of Nations squad by evicting five players.

She took the decision after ten days of camping and playing three test matches in Cape Coast.

The quintet includes Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies), El-Shaddai Acheampong (Kumasi Sports Academy), Horlali Attivor (Kumasi Sports Academy), Rabi Musa (Fabulous Ladies) and Samira Abdul-Rahman (PearlPia Ladies).

Tagoe-Quarcoo and her technical will further be reduced the squad size from 25 to 21 for the tournament next month in Abidjan.

Black Queens squad:

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies), Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladays Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers), Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies), Grace Ntiful (Hasaacas Ladies) and Veronica Darkwah (Ashtown Ladies)

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Grace Asantewaa(Ampem Darkoa), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions),

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Fabulous), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies).