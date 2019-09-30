GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

FIVE yellow cards in 7 games - Mubarak Wakaso sets unwanted La Liga record

Published on: 30 September 2019
FIVE yellow cards in 7 games - Mubarak Wakaso sets unwanted La Liga record
Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has achieved an unwanted record in Spanish La Liga after becoming the first player to have seen five yellow cards this season.

The 29-year-old has been booked five times after seven round of matches in the league.

 

He picked up his fifth yellow card over the weekend when Deportivo Alaves recorded a 2-0 victory over Real Mallorca at home.

The fifth booking means he will be unavailable for selection when Alaves travel to face Valencia on Saturday.

Wakaso's yellow card record
Aside from that, Wakaso has been one of Alaves best players this season.

He has been named in team's starting line up seven times and lasted entire duration of the games six times.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments