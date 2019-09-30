FIVE yellow cards in 7 games - Mubarak Wakaso sets unwanted La Liga record

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has achieved an unwanted record in Spanish La Liga after becoming the first player to have seen five yellow cards this season.

The 29-year-old has been booked five times after seven round of matches in the league.

5 - Wakaso Mubarak is the first #LaLiga player to have seen the fifth yellow card this season. Stack#AlavesMallorca #AlavesRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/XfittiHsyZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2019

He picked up his fifth yellow card over the weekend when Deportivo Alaves recorded a 2-0 victory over Real Mallorca at home.

The fifth booking means he will be unavailable for selection when Alaves travel to face Valencia on Saturday.

Aside from that, Wakaso has been one of Alaves best players this season.

He has been named in team's starting line up seven times and lasted entire duration of the games six times.