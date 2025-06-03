FK Austria Vienna announce the signing of Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng

Austrian Bundesliga club FK Austria Vienna have secured the signing of Ghanaian striker Kelvin Boateng.

The club announced the acquisition of the forward in an official statement on Tuesday, June 3.

In the club statement, FK Austria Vienna said Kelvin Boateng has been signed on a four-year deal.

“Austria Vienna has secured the first signing of Kelvin Boateng for the 2025/26 season. The 25-year-old striker is moving from Vienna to the Austrian side, signing a four-year contract with the Violets,” the club statement said.

Since joining First Vienna FC in the summer of 2023, the Ghanaian has scored 21 goals in 43 second-division matches.

Yeboah scored 11 times for the Blue and Yellows in the 2024/25 season.

The pacey attacker has already made one appearance at the Generali Arena in the recent past: on August 16, 2024, he scored in a 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna's partner club SV Stripfing, temporarily making it 2-1 for Vienna.

After sealing his move to FK Austria Vienna, Kelvin Yeboah is expected to provide goals in the violet kit in the future.

He is eager to make an impact, but will need to work hard to make that happen.