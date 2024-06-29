FK Partizan announce signing of Ghana youth international Ibrahim Zubairu

Serbian giants FK Partizan have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Zubairu.

The former Ghana youth international inked a four-year deal to join the Belgrade-based club from Jedinstvo Ub.

Osman has been playing in Serbian for the past two and has experience in the league, having scored 13 goals and delivered seven assists in 36 matches.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in the team next season as Partizan Belgrade aim to wrestle the title away from rivals Red Star Belgrade, who have dominated the league for the past seven years.

"It is really a dream come true for me and I don't have enough words to describe it. Partizan is the best club in the country and I am more than delighted to wear the Black and White jersey and play in front of this amazing fans," Zubairu said after completing the move.

"I have been following Partizan since I came to Serbia. I watched their matches and I love the atmosphere at their matches. As it is the dream of every young player, I want to play in the Champions League and you can play in the competition if you win the Championship," he added.