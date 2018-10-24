FK Senica defender Patrick Asmah happy with big win over Dunajská Streda in Slovak Cup

Former Black Satellites defender Patrick Asmah has described FK Senica's mauling of Dunajská Streda in the Slovak Cup on Tuesday evening as a "great win" for the club.

The on-loan Atlanta defender starred as Snica beast Streda 5-1 to reach the quarter finals of the Slovakian Cup.

The 22 year old posted on social media,"Great win yesterday..."

Maksym Tretiakov opened the scoring for Streda in just four minutes before Frank Castenada pulled level for Senica 22 minutes later.

Jean Deretti and Desire Segbe score two goals in two second half minutes as the home side established a two goal lead.

Cape Verde born Portuguese defender Kay made it 4-1 on 66th minute before Castenada completed his brace with an 82nd minute strike.