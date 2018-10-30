FK Tirana defender Vincent Atinga eyes UEFA Champions League football

Former Hearts of Oak defender has set sights on winning the Albanian top flight league with FK Tirana and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The towering defender joined the Albanians in the summer but took time to settle following a difficult start to the season.

The 25 year old revealed he has dreams of playing in Europe's elite competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa Cup.

“It wasn’t easy for me at the start,they have different food, culture and weather. But I am settling gradually especially with the weather and food. So for now I can say it is still work in progress. My team mates are also helping me with the language here,” he told Ghanacrusader.com

“I want to win the domestic league and Albanian Cup with my club. Because over here you get the chance to play in Europe when you win the league, so that is the main target here.”

“Secondly,I would also want to be one of the best defenders in the league, so I am working hard daily towards that dream”.