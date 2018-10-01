Flamurtari FC striker Charles Atsina issues apology to KS Kastrioti's defender Cristian Sirghi over reckless tackle in Romanian lower-tier league

Ghanaian striker Charles Buaku Atsina has issued an apology to defender Cristian Sirghi following a dangerous tackle on Sunday.

Atsina handed out a fractured nose injury to the Romanian when his side KS Kastrioti were humiliated 4-0 by Flamurtari FC in the Albanian top-flight.

Sources close to Sirghi suggest the 31 year-old will require a surgery and could be on the sidelines for about two weeks.

"I want to apologize for what happened during the match. It was not intentional, these situations happen in football." he said.

"I apologise to the Flamurtari club and especially to Cristian Sirghi. I wish him well on recovery and a come back quickly."