FLASHBACK: Andre Ayew’s brilliant first World Cup goal in 2014

The 2022 World Cup starts in 37 days and today we take a look at Andre Ayew’s first goal in what is regarded as the biggest football competition.

Ayew scored his first goal eight years ago in Brazil and it’s an experience he will never forget. The goal came in Ghana’s first match against United States.

It was a game the Black Stars were favorites to win after beating the Americans in 2006 and 2010, but USA were tactically better and got their revenge with a 2-1.

Ghana’s goal was scored by Ayew who finished off a brilliant team move.