FLASHBACK: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's role in Raphael Dwamena's unfinished transfer saga

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, finds himself at the centre of a sombre flashback, recalling the failed transfer of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena during Hughton's tenure at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The ill-fated episode unfolded in August 2017 when FC Zürich, impressed by Dwamena's impactful performance with 12 goals in 18 matches, reached an agreement with Brighton for the promising striker's transfer.

The deal, contingent on Dwamena passing medical examinations, obtaining a work permit, and securing international clearance, held the promise of a new chapter in the Ghanaian's career.

However, the anticipation turned into heartbreak as then-Brighton manager Chris Hughton decided to halt the transfer. A statement from the club read, "Brighton & Hove Albion have withdrawn from the potential transfer of Raphael Dwamena after the player failed the club's medical. The club would like to wish Raphael the very best for the future, as he returns to FC Zurich."

This pivotal moment altered the course of Dwamena's career, forcing him to remain with FC Zürich. The subsequent years saw the striker grapple with persistent health issues, ultimately succumbing to a tragic cardiac arrest during a league match in Albania on November 11, 2023.