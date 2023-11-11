FLASHBACK: Doctors recommend retirement for striker Raphael Dwamena

The tragic passing of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a league match on Saturday, has prompted a reflection on a crucial recommendation made four years ago.

In October 2019, after undergoing new examinations on his heart condition, doctors strongly advised Dwamena's immediate withdrawal and retirement from football. Despite the gravity of this counsel, the resilient striker chose to defy the recommendation, instead opting for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in January 2020.

The heartbreaking turn of events on Saturday has left many pondering whether Dwamena's fate could have been different had he heeded the doctors' advice four years ago.

His passing not only marks the loss of a promising talent but also underscores the complex decisions athletes face concerning their health and the impact these choices can have on their careers.

The shockwave of his sudden death led to the postponement or suspension of all football and sports events in Albania, as the football community mourns the loss of a talented player who courageously battled against the odds until the very end.