FLASHBACK: Raphael Dwamena’s failed transfer to English side Brighton over heart issue

In a poignant flashback, the failed transfer of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena to English club Brighton is remembered, marking a tragic episode in his career.

The promising move, dated back to August 2017, was set in motion when FC Zürich, where Dwamena had made a significant impact with 12 goals in 18 matches, agreed to a fee with Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the deal, which hinged on Dwamena passing a medical examination, obtaining a work permit, and securing international clearance, took a heartbreaking turn. The Ghanaian striker's dream move collapsed after he failed the medical due to a diagnosed heart condition. This setback forced Dwamena to remain an FC Zürich player, altering the course of his career.

Tragically, Dwamena, 28, who had battled heart issues throughout his career, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday, adding a sombre note to his football legacy.

The failed transfer to Brighton became a pivotal moment in Dwamena's football journey, emphasising the challenges he faced with his heart condition.

Despite subsequent moves to Levante UD in La Liga and loan spells, the haunting spectre of health issues persisted, leading to his ultimate withdrawal from the sport.