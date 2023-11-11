GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

FLASHBACK: Raphael Dwamena’s failed transfer to English side Brighton over heart issue

Published on: 11 November 2023
FLASHBACK: Raphael Dwamena’s failed transfer to English side Brighton over heart issue

In a poignant flashback, the failed transfer of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena to English club Brighton is remembered, marking a tragic episode in his career.

The promising move, dated back to August 2017, was set in motion when FC Zürich, where Dwamena had made a significant impact with 12 goals in 18 matches, agreed to a fee with Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the deal, which hinged on Dwamena passing a medical examination, obtaining a work permit, and securing international clearance, took a heartbreaking turn. The Ghanaian striker's dream move collapsed after he failed the medical due to a diagnosed heart condition. This setback forced Dwamena to remain an FC Zürich player, altering the course of his career.

Tragically, Dwamena, 28, who had battled heart issues throughout his career, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday, adding a sombre note to his football legacy.

The failed transfer to Brighton became a pivotal moment in Dwamena's football journey, emphasising the challenges he faced with his heart condition.

Despite subsequent moves to Levante UD in La Liga and loan spells, the haunting spectre of health issues persisted, leading to his ultimate withdrawal from the sport.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more