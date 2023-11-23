FLASHBACK: Watch how 'shy' Michael Essien refused to give a speech after winning Chelsea POTY in 2007

In 2007, Michael Essien was voted as Chelsea's Player of the Year, but the Ghanaian midfielder was too shy to give an acceptance speech.

Instead, he opted for a brief interview with the event host, expressing his delight at winning the award.

Essien, who played for Chelsea for nine years, was a key player in the team's success during the 2006/2007 season. He started 54 of the 55 matches he played, scoring six goals and providing three assists. His impressive performances helped Chelsea win the FA Cup and the Football League Cup (now EFL/Carabao Cup).

Despite his achievements, Essien was visibly uncomfortable when called upon to give a speech. He tried to hide his face and told the host that he couldn't speak because he was shy. The host then engaged him in a short interview, where Essien expressed his gratitude for the award and praised his teammates for their support.

Michael Essien's humility and modesty were evident even in the midst of his success. His reluctance to speak publicly only adds to his endearing reputation among Chelsea fans.

Today, he works as an assistant manager for Nordsjaelland FC, passing on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of footballers.