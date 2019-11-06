FLOPPED: Asante Kotoko have signed 57 players under Dr. Kwame Kyei’s era

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have acquired fifty seven (57) players since Dr. Kwame Kyei was appointed Executive Chairman of the club three years ago.

The business mogul has been widely pilloried for some of his transfer market moves since taking over from Opoku anti in 2016 as the Porcupine Warriors’ boardroom chief.

His role in advancing the club’s brand is unquestioned, but his role in advancing acquiring the right players to return the club to the echelons of African football has earned him quite a bit of opprobrium.

The Kumasi-based outfit have spent a fortune in revamping the squad in order to achieve success on the continent, but most of the players purchased by the club have failed to add value to their quest.

The business mogul has signed 57 players since taking over office — only making profit on Kwame Bonsu — who joined Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis this summer.

The number of flopped players left in Dr. Kyei’s cupboard represents failure considering his acclaimed business acumen.

Names of the 57 players signed during Dr. Kwame Kyei’s era as the Executive Chairman of the club are as follows.

1) Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 2) Osman Ibrahim 3) Richard Senanu 4) Alhaji Issahaku 5) Samuel Frimpong 6) Samuel Appiah Kubi 7) Stephen Nyarko 8) Micheal Abu 9) Emmanuel Owusu 10) Sylla Mohammed 11) Collins Ameyaw 12) Sadick Adam 13) Ollenu Ashitey 14) Baba Mahama 15) Jordan Opoku 16) Daniel Nii Adjei 17) Augustine Sefa 18) Yakubu Mohammed 19) Abass Mohammed ( Striker) 20) Awudu Nafiu 21) Issac Quansah 22) Prince Acquah 23) Kwame Boahen 24) Muntari Tagoe 25) Dandlad Ibrahim 26) Osei Kwame 27) Abdul Fatawu Safiu 28) Songne Yacouba 29) Ismael Abdul Ganiyu 30) Wahab Adams 31) Maxwell Baakoh 32) Umar Bashir 33) Abass Mohammed ( Defender) 34) Teguy Zabo 35) Naby Keita 36) Evans Owusu 37) Martin Antwi 38) Habibu Mohammed 39) Daniel Darkwah 40) Seth Opare 41) Issac Amponsah 42) Frederick Boateng 43) Kwame Bonsu 44) Stephen Nyarko 45) Awal Mohammed 46) Kwame Baah 47) Ampem Dacosta 48) Kelvin Andoh 49) Justice Blay 50) Godfred Asiamah 51) Richard Arthur 52) George Abege 53) Didi Arnold Alexis 54) Patrick Yeboah. 55) Augustine Okrah 56) Mudasiru Seidu 57) Kwame Boateng

Kotoko failed to advance to the group stage of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 on aggregate against Ivorian minnows San Pedro FC over the weekend.