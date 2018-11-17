Flying Esbjerg FB winger Emmanuel Oti Essigba named fastest player in Danish SuperLiga

A study to determine who is the fastest player in the Danish SuperLiga has found Esbjerg FB winger Emmanuel Oti Essigba to be the speediest of the whole lot.

Oti has been a revelation since joining the Blue and White lads from Portuguese side SC Braga during the 2017 campaign.

The 22-year-old played a significant role for John Lammers' side as they won promotion to the top-flight division, featuring 37 times.

The former WAFA youth star has been revered for his dribbling skill but little did football pundits in the Scandinavian country know that the Ghanaian is the quickest in the division.

According to statistics, Oti is lightning fast. "He is so sharp in the sprint that he can run 30 meters and holds the record as the fastest player in the history of Esbjerg FB."

Despite missing some games through injury this term, Oti has managed 11 appearances and scored once to help the modest West Jyland-based club to 3rd on the spot, having amassed 25 points in 16 games.