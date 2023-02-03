Fmr. deputy Sports Minister Oppong Asamoah  wants Ghana FA to appoint a foreign coach for Black Stars 

Former Deputy Sports Minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah has kicked against the appointment of a home-based coach for the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA is in the process of appointing a new coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after the Black Stars exit's from the 2022 World Cup.

According to the Ghana FA, over 1000 applications have been received for the Black Stars job.

Out of the applications received, Kwesi Appiah is the only Ghanaian coach to have applied for the vacant job.

Vincent Oppong Asamoah in an interview has urged the Ghana FA to prioritize in appointing an expatriate coach to manage the current team.

"No Ghanaian coach should coach the senior national team for now," he told Asempa FM.

"About 99% of our players are foreign-based. Their mindset is completely different.

"No local coach can coach such players. Even Annor Walker was not able to coach the Black Galaxies well," he added.