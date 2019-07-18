Focus on elections not change of GFA name and logo- Lawyer Ntow Fianko tells Normalisation Committee

Former Division One Board Chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko has told President of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association Dr Kofi Amoah to rather focus on organizing elections for the Association.

There have been reports in the local media indicating that the Normalisation Committee has proposed a change in the logo and the name of the Ghana Football Association to 'Association of Ghana Football'.

According to the astute lawyer, the proposal by the Dr. Kofi Amoah led-committee to change the logo and name of the Football Association is one of the most useless thing to be done as part of the reforms.

He urged Dr. Kofi Amoah to focus on the main problem of organizing elections for the Association which will take more than two months to be organised from the the District, Regional and then to the national level.

"It is left with two months for their mandate to end and they cant use two months to organize elections. He has to go to the various districts, give them a road map for elections to be conducted", he told Shalom Radio.

"There is no road map for the elections, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has not been informed of any impeding election. He should focus on the elections and not the changing of logo or name", he added.