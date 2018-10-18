Focus on team building instead of thinking about Prince Boateng - Abbey Pobi advises Kwesi Appiah

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobi has advised Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to concentrate on building a formidable side instead of focusing on Kevin Prince Boateng.

According to the outspoken Neoplan Stars chief, the Black Stars have lost their glory and must be resuscitated as soon as possible hence there was no need to focus on the past but the future.

“Boateng’s apology is not the duty of coach Kwesi Appiah and I expect him to know better."

“His job is to prepare the boys and focus on how best to manage and revive the national team and not engaging in unnecessary talks,” he fumed.

He also urged the former Ghana international to collaborate effectively with the technical team, scouts and develop talents of young players to revive the national team, instead of focusing on the return of Kelvin-Prince Boateng.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, slapped an indefinite ban on Boateng, a former AC Milan midfielder now playing for Sassuolo, also another Italian Seria A side.

Coach Appiah said at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi last week said, he would consider a recall of Boateng, if he (Boateng) writes officially to apologise.