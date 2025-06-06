Focus on your job - GFA's Nana Oduro Sarfo fires back at Kofi Adams over 'CLUELESS club owners' remarks

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Sarfo Oduro, has fired back at Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, following his recent remark describing some Ghana Premier League club owners as “clueless”.

Following the violence that marred the game between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC, Mr Adams criticised the consistent chaos and violence at the various match venues.

Due to the violence, the game ended abruptly with Dr Kwame Kyei and his son, Divine Kyei, suffering an assault.

However, Nana Oduro Sarfo, speaking on Adom TV’s “Fire for Fire”, condemned the Minister’s remarks, arguing that such public criticism was inappropriate and demonstrated a lack of understanding of how football administration works.

“I don’t think the Minister for Health will stand in the public and criticise owners of private hospitals and tell them they are clueless. If the Minister for Sports understands football, he wouldn’t have said some club owners are clueless.”

He added that he believes the blame lies partially with the GFA itself, admitting they failed to properly engage the Minister with relevant football governance materials upon his assumption of office.

“I will blame the GFA, including myself. When he came into office, we should have given him the code of ethics, disciplinary code, statutes and regulations of the FA.”

He also challenged the Minister’s understanding of administrative procedures in football matters.

“I heard him saying he is waiting for the match report. From who? The match reports come to the GFA, not the Minister.”

In a direct appeal to the Presidency, Oduro called for a revamp of the Ministry’s approach to sports management.

“I will plead with the President of Ghana to make the Sports Ministry active so that Ministers will get something to do and not talk about things they don’t know. If the Minister of Sports was doing his job well, the various sports stadiums would not be in a deplorable state.”

Meanwhile, the GFA has confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the violence at Ayinase.