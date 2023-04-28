Football Betting Tips and Predictions for 29/03/2023 | Roma vs Milan, Real Madrid vs Almeria

It is time to take a look at the most important matches that will be played this weekend in the various leagues and cups. The majority of football games take place throughout the course of the weekend, namely on Saturdays and Sundays.

Saturday - 29/03/2023

Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton vs Wolves

Bundesliga Predictions and Betting Tips

Leipzig vs Hoffenheim

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

FC Koln vs Freiburg

Frankfurt vs Augsburg

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Schalke vs Bremen

Ligue 1 Predictions and Betting Tips

Lille vs Ajaccio

Serie A Predictions and Betting Tips

Napoli vs Salernitana

Napoli could seal the Serie A title after 33 years this weekend.

Luciano Spaletti's men will have to beat Salernitana at home, and 2nd placed Lazio must not win the away match against FC Inter.

The problem was that Inter-Lazio was set for the following day. As a consequence, Napoli may become champions without having to play themselves.

Napoli to Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals

There is a 73% possibility for Napoli to win this match after winning 11 of their 15 home games in Serie A. Salernitana lost to the double chance in 13 of their 15 away games. The stats are showing a 63% probability for this match to score under 3.5 goals.

Roma vs AC Milan

We are on the home straight of the Italian Serie A season, and while the champion is already decided, there are still some highly lucrative spots up for grabs.

With less than eight games left, there are arguably six teams vying for the last three Champions League positions. In the battle for Europe's most prestigious tournament, Lazio and Juventus are presently leading the field, but will it stay that way?

Both teams are in the race for the Top 4 battle.

AS Roma and AC Milan have 56 points, but Rossoneri are occupying 4th place with a better goal difference.

Following the defeat against Atalanta this Monday, injuries have become an issue for Jose Mourinho's side.

According to Sky Sport, defenders Chris Smalling, Diego Llorente, and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will miss the upcoming clash, while Paulo Dybala is questionable.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have gone undefeated in their last 6 games in all competitions.

Stefano Pioli's men are enjoying a great period. They have reached to UEFA Champions League semi-final after 16 years.

However, they are yet to guarantee their place in the next UCL edition.

AC Milan 0 Goal Handicap

Playing away at home, Rossoneri won five and drew five of their 16 games in Serie A this term. In addition, Stefano Pioli's men are undefeated against Roma in six matches and in their previous two visits to Rome.

Torino vs Atalanta

La Liga - Predictions and Betting Tips

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid vs Almeria

Barcelona vs Betis

Asia - AFC Champions League

Al Hilal vs Urawa Reds