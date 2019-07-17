Football erudite Kofi Manu wants GHALCA boss Cudjoe Fianoo impeached

Experienced football administrator Kofi Manu wants Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Cudjoe Fianoo impeached over misconduct.

The well-read football official wants the former Ashantigold boss sacked for various infractions of the constitution.

He has accused him of failing to render mandatory financial accounts to members since he took over power three years ago.

He claims he has undermined the progress of local clubs and wants him binned.

"He (Cudjoe Fianoo) held a meeting with Dr Kofi Amoah in Egypt. He and his cohort. For what?

"He should come out to deny it. Very soon, we will activate the processes to impeach him.

"For three years GHALCA has not rendered an account to members. I am happy clubs are awake and taking their destiny into their own hands."

Mr Fianoo is yet to respond to the allegations or comment on his possible impeachment.