Football fans mock Amanda Clinton after "unprepared" appearance at Ghana FA presidential debate

Ghana FA presidential aspirant Amanda Clinton was tore apart on social media following her poor performance at the first-ever presidential debate in Accra on Monday night.

Clinton's performance has done her chances no good after being mocked by many Ghanaians on social media.

She appeared lost without a trace and failed to answer questions to the satisfaction of several people.

Social networking site users Twitters were quick to taunt the only female candidate in the Ghana FA presidential race.

Amanda Clinton came for a beauty pageant she knows zilch about football in all honesty.Aside her slangs she says nothing always dancing around the questions #GFADecides2019 — Opoku-Amoako Kingsley (@opokuamok) October 21, 2019

Abeg no Vex! Plz where did Ms Amanda Clinton come from, to contesting this GFA thing? She's really 'not making a case for women' if that was the plan to at least see a woman in this contest. #GFADecides2019 #gfadebate — PAQ® (@PapaQuasy) October 21, 2019

Champion Amanda 🙌🙌🙌🙌 player exodus... If the market is go somewhere and a player wanna go.. He's gonna go 😂😂🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌#gfadebate #GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/qEdLgomxUz — Gabriel Obu (@GabrielObu1) October 21, 2019

#GFADecides2019 Amanda Clinton has really disappointed Her performance smacks of an unprepared debater and it's sad. She may be competent, however, she seems to lack knowledge of the very institution she wants to head. Too sad 😢😢😢😢#gfadecides — Kwaku Amoako Atta Kakra Gajola (@kwakugajola) October 21, 2019

Amanda Clinton be the Star of the day ... Chai she forgets in live TV Debate #GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/YCjpKYMPxA — Call Me Osei (@SirAmankwaah) October 21, 2019

Amanda Clinton did not prepare well for this debate, I think she can do better #GFADecides2019 — Akosua Addai Amoo (@akosuaamoo) October 21, 2019

Amanda Clinton’s last words ... Randy Abbey’s reaction be like ‘Fa s)) h)’ #GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/rtFBnof9Sj — Call Me Osei (@SirAmankwaah) October 21, 2019

I love how Amanda Clinton answering questions lololol seriously she is not ready for the GFA seat #GFADecides2019 #Gfadecides — baidoonews.com (@baidoonews) October 21, 2019

Amanda Clinton wada anaa? looking into the book to answer almost every question.her performance has been very underwhelming.NYA has been super Kurt too has been good. #GFADecides2019 — Opoku-Amoako Kingsley (@opokuamok) October 21, 2019

The best position for @amandaclinton is GFA General Secretary the president is beyond her so who ever comes should consider her because she can be good general secretary @HappyFMGhana #GFADecides2019 — kbamanone (@kbamanone) October 21, 2019

Five out of the six candidates - Fred Pappoe, George Ankomah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku and Amanda Clinton participated in the intellectually stimulating exercise at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on Monday night.