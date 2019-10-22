GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Football fans mock Amanda Clinton after "unprepared" appearance at Ghana FA presidential debate

Published on: 22 October 2019

Ghana FA presidential aspirant Amanda Clinton was tore apart on social media following her poor performance at the first-ever presidential debate in Accra on Monday night.

Clinton's performance has done her chances no good after being mocked by many Ghanaians on social media.

She appeared lost without a trace and failed to answer questions to the satisfaction of several people.

Social networking site users Twitters were quick to taunt the only female candidate in the Ghana FA presidential race.

Five out of the six candidates - Fred Pappoe, George Ankomah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku and Amanda Clinton participated in the intellectually stimulating exercise at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on Monday night.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments