Football fans slam Joey Barton for claiming Jamie Carragher was better than Sammy Kuffour

Former England midfielder Joey Barton has received massive criticisms from football fans following his claims that Jamie Carragher was a better defender than Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The controversial ex-footballer stated on his podcast that there has not been any African defender better that Carragher after the former Liverpool defender said AFCON is not a major tournament.

He also provided statistics of the two former footballers, which shows that Kuffour won more major trophies than Carragher.

"Carragher has had much better career than Kuffour. Good effort but JC’s better for me," posted Barton.

In response to his comment, one fan posted: "Six league titles and a champions league is far better than one champions league and a couple of FA Cups."

"Saying that carragher was better than Kuffour is like saying Barton was better than Makelele," wrote another social media user.

"You just posted evidence that Kuffour had a much better career than the kick and rush defender Carragher," posted an X user.

Another post read: "Wikipedia forgot to add the number of own goals Carragher scored."

"Judging how good a player is by what they won is mental considering you don’t rate, Giggs, Scholes, Beckham or Neville. Double standards as ever," added another fan.

Kuffour spent 12 years at Bayern Munich, winning 14 major titles.