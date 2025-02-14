Football in Ghana is treated like a life-or-death event - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama head coach Ibrahim Tanko has emphasised the need for a change in mentality regarding football in Ghana, urging fans and clubs to move away from the notion that home teams must win at all costs.

His call comes in the wake of the tragic death of Kotoko supporter Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley) at Nana Koronmansah Park in Nsoatre, which has led to extensive consultations between football authorities and the Ghana Police Service to address hooliganism.

Tanko pointed out the difficulties faced by away teams due to the pressure on home sides to secure victories.

“We treat football in Ghana like it’s a life-or-death event, and I don’t understand why. It’s a sport; you can win, lose, or draw. At some venues, the mentality is that the home team must win at all costs. Clubs need to educate their supporters more because in Germany, for instance, fans know what they want. And security personnel must be more proactive in ensuring safety at match venues,” Tanko said.

The suspension of the Ghana Premier League remains a major concern for stakeholders, but many believe that the right safety measures must be in place before football resumes.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced enhanced matchday safety and security protocols for the rest of the season.